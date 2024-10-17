ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Rice-Tulane prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rice-Tulane.

The Tulane Green Wave rose from mediocrity and anonymity to national prominence under coach Willie Fritz. Tulane had its big moment against USC in the 2023 Cotton Bowl. Tulane won the AAC championship and earned a New Year's Six bowl bid. The Green Wave faced 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and the rest of a USC team which won 11 regular-season games in the 2022 season. Tulane trailed 45-30 with under five minutes left in regulation and faced a steep uphill climb. Even when Tulane scored a touchdown to pull within 45-37, the outlook was still bleak. How was Tulane going to score more than eight points the rest of the way and shut out a USC offense it hadn't been able to stop? Improbably, Tulane pulled it off by pinning USC deep on a kickoff which was misplayed by the Trojans. Tulane scored a safety to not only trim its deficit to six points, but get the ball back and control its fate. Tulane drove down the field for a touchdown in the final seconds, leaving virtually no time on the clock and taking a 46-45 lead. The Green Wave won and had captured the imagination of the nation as an underdog which could overcome any obstacle. When Fritz — after another strong season in 2023 — left Tulane to take the Houston job, Tulane faced the problem so many smaller schools face when their acclaimed coach leaves for greener pastures: “Can we possibly find another home-run coach and keep the train rolling?” This is where it gets so difficult for schools in Tulane's position. The elite schools will always attract top coaching talent when a vacancy emerges, but the smaller schools have to keep finding “diamond in the rough” coaches. Tulane had to hit one out of the park a second time. Who would the Green Wave select?

They seem to have found the right man a second time.

Jon Sumrall, coach of the Troy Trojans, was willing to go to New Orleans and lead Tulane. He seems to be the guy for the job, with Tulane at 4-2 through six games and being unbeaten in the AAC. Tulane's only losses are to a good Kansas State team and to Oklahoma. The Green Wave are in the thick of their conference title chase and figure to be a good team not only in 2024, but beyond this season. Hiring the right coach once is impressive for a school with Tulane's limitations of resources. Doing so back to back is how schools in Tulane's position are able to remain relevant in college football.

Here are the Rice-Tulane College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Rice-Tulane Odds

Rice: +21.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +980

Tulane: -21.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -2000

Over: 53.5 (-110)

Under: 53.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rice vs Tulane

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Rice Could Cover The Spread/Win

Rice is coming off a last-minute win over UTSA, 29-27. The victory could give the Owls the confidence they need to play better and improve what has been a difficult season. Rice is 2-4, but the Owls might be ready to show that they are better than their record. They could lose by 21 points and still cover the spread.

Why Tulane Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tulane is a good team, playing at home against an impotent, limited opponent. The Green Wave have shown — in their blowout of UAB — that they can score big (over 70 points) and demolish inferior opponents by very large spreads.

Final Rice-Tulane Prediction & Pick

Tulane should score a ton of points, probably enough to cover the spread before it's all said and done. Take Tulane.

Final Rice-Tulane Prediction & Pick: Tulane -21.5