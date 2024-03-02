Richard Lewis‘ cause of death has been officially disclosed, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the beloved comedian's passing, per People. According to his death certificate obtained by The Blast on Friday, Lewis died from “cardiopulmonary arrest” at 9:22 p.m. on February 27. Parkinson’s disease, which he privately battled since his diagnosis in 2021, was the secondary cause of death. Cardiopulmonary arrest occurs when adequate heart function and respiration cease, often leading to death, particularly in patients with conditions like coronary artery disease.
Lewis publicly revealed his Parkinson’s diagnosis in April 2023, announcing his retirement from his comedy career due to the progressive nature of the disease. Despite his private struggles, Lewis remained beloved by fans worldwide, who flooded his X page with loving tributes following his death at the age of 76.
In a heartfelt post, Lewis' wife, Joyce Lapinsky, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans. “Thank you for your loving tributes,” she wrote. “He would be beyond thrilled and so touched, as am I.” In response to inquiries from well-wishers, Lapinsky suggested honoring Lewis' memory with donations to Comedy Gives Back, a Los Angeles-based charity dedicated to supporting comedians in need. The organization provides financial crisis relief, mental health and chemical treatment sponsorship, and ongoing community support to members of the comedic community facing hardships.
As the world mourns the loss of Richard Lewis, his wife's message serves as a poignant reminder of his enduring impact on both the entertainment industry and the lives of those he touched. Despite his passing, Lewis' legacy lives on through his timeless humor and the charitable causes he supported, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of fans and colleagues alike.