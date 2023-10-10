Richard Linklater sounds like he will be returning to France (specifically Paris) in the near future.

Speaking to Gregg Araki for Interview Magazine at the New York Film Festival, Linklater spoke about what he's currently working on. Araki mentioned his “secret” Ethan Hawke project — perhaps another Before film? — and something he heard at a Q&A with Ruby Rich.

Allegedly, Rich said that Linklater is shooting something in Paris.

“Oh, not yet,” Linklater clarified. “I'm hoping to make a film over there.”

Furthermore, the film will be spoken in French, with Linklater describing it as “like a New Wave film.”

Casting hasn't been done yet. However, Linklater added that he would “hope to” have French actors in it.

Richard Linklater is no stranger to Paris. His Before trilogy, which starred Ethan Hawke and French-American actress Julie Delpy, filmed a lot in Paris. The second film, Before Sunset, took place in Paris.

Returning to Paris would be a huge move for Linklater. He's spent his last few films doing various projects including the ambitious Boyhood, which was shot over the course of a decade, and Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood. He got his start by making Slacker, and would go on to make a high school classic, Dazed and Confused. He has also directed School of Rock, Bad News Bears, and Me and Orson Welles.

His most recent film, Hit Man, stars Top Gun: Maverick breakout Glen Powell. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September and will be distributed by Netflix.