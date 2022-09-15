Trey Lance did not have the game he envisioned in his first start of the 2022 NFL season. The second year quarterback was 13-28 with 164 yards and an interception.

Trey Lance did not play well by any means. The 49ers were 6.5 point favorites on the road in Chicago, but lost the game 19-10. It was raining and the conditions were horrible at Soldier Field, which excuses Lance’s poor play, but it wasn’t a great sign for 49ers fans after their team has gone all in on the former North Dakota State product.

Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman thought otherwise.

“I think it was kind of an asterisk game, you know, with conditions being what they were, and anybody would have struggled in a monsoon rain. The receivers have a hard time grabbing a ball,” Sherman said in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’s those conditions that make it tougher on everybody in a football game, and I think in normal conditions, in normal every-day conditions, I think the team will be fine. I think he will be fine. And I think he showed a lot of poise and a lot of positive things in that game.”

Richard Sherman had high praise for Trey Lance. Perhaps Sherman is trying to build up his confidence which will allow the young quarterback to loosen up on the field.

Sherman also provided some advice for Lance.

“He just has to have good command of the offense,” Sherman said. “He has to take the players that are there. He has to stay confident. He has to weather the storm at times. It’s not always going to be perfect.

Trey Lance will look to utilize Richard Sherman’s advice in Week 2 against the Seahawks, and lead the 49ers to their first win of the year.