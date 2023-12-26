Musical genius Rick Rubin admits he knows nothing about the technical aspects of music

Renowned music producer Rick Rubin, a maestro behind Grammy-winning hits for icons like the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica, and Jay-Z, has astoundingly confessed to a surprising lack of technical music skills, Muscradar reports. In a revealing interview coinciding with the release of his book, “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rubin candidly divulged his unconventional approach to music production.

When probed by Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes about his instrumental prowess, Rubin admitted to playing instruments “barely” and confessed a lack of knowledge in operating soundboards or mixing desks. “I have no technical ability, and I know nothing about music,” he frankly disclosed, leaving Cooper intrigued about his role as a producer.

Rubin clarified his invaluable contribution, emphasizing his decisiveness about musical preferences. “I know what I like and what I don't like,” he asserted. His confidence in taste and expression, rather than technical prowess, has proven instrumental in guiding artists, he explained.

Prior to the interview, Rubin initiated a two-minute meditation session, citing its role in clearing distractions and fostering a direct connection to creative impulses. He downplayed the relevance of audience preferences, asserting that his focus remains on the music's direction, not market expectations.

Rubin's unconventional methods, including his emphasis on listening, offering insights, and nurturing an artist's creativity, have polarized opinions. While some artists, like Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, laud Rubin's unparalleled ability to perceive music intricacies, others may find his approach unconventional.

In his newly released book, Rubin further elaborates on his creative philosophy, underscoring the essence of the individual as the true instrument in the creative process. Despite his admitted lack of technical prowess, Rubin's unique approach has solidified his stature as a revered figure in music production, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.