Superstar Ricky Martin and his husband, Jwan Yosef, have announced their decision to end their marriage after six years, Yahoo reports. In a joint statement to People, the couple expressed their intention to part ways with love, respect, and dignity, while focusing on their children and maintaining a healthy family dynamic.

The couple shares two children together: daughter Lucia, born in 2018, and son Renn, born in 2019. Martin, who also has twin sons from a previous relationship, will continue to raise all four children as a single parent.

Martin and Yosef first connected through social media in 2015 and made their public debut as a couple at the 2016 amFAR Inspiration Gala in Brazil. Later that year, Ricky Martin announced their engagement during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, sharing his excitement about the proposal and Yosef's positive response.

Yosef, an accomplished painter and conceptual artist, has received recognition for his work, including the Threadneedle Prize for exhibiting artists in London and the Beers Contemporary Award for Emerging Art in London.

Despite their decision to end their marriage, both Martin and Yosef remain committed to maintaining a relationship centered on peace, friendship, and the joint upbringing of their children. They aim to preserve the respect and love they have for each other while moving forward separately.

In addition to his personal life, Martin has several professional projects in the pipeline. He is set to star in the main cast of the upcoming period comedy series Palm Royale on Apple TV+, alongside Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, and Carol Burnett. Furthermore, he will embark on The Trilogy Tour across North America later this year, alongside co-headliners Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias.