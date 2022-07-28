Rider Republic Season Three: Summer Break is here

Riders Republic Season Three Summer Break is here, with new free content and weekly programming spotlights!

During this summer, from July 27 to July 30, players will have access to new free content and weekly programming spotlights including a special Reforestation event, the release of two of Showdown mode’s toys into the in-game shop on August 3, and an event to celebrate the much-anticipated arrival of BMX. Players who have the Season Pass will immediately have the Showdown mode’s toys Juggernaut and Sniper unlocked as early as July 27.

This season kicks off with Project Rebirth, a special event that begins today and runs through August 10. This event was conceived as a proposal last year at the 2021 Green Game Jam, a game development competition run by the United Nations Environmental Programme’s Playing for the Planet Alliance that challenges participants to create events or game modes focused on raising environmental awareness.

During Project Rebirth, players are invited to participate in the Reforestation event, where they can plant trees in a desert area to help reforest the region, using a teleportation point that will lead them to a base camp. Desert Bloom, a new Mass Race course, will begin for all players in the desert which, thanks to the community’s reforestation efforts, will gradually become covered with plants and trees resistant to arid climates. On July 30th, the event will culminate in the Climate March, unique in its kind, where players can participate and show their commitment to climate action.

Following the event, players will be able to come back to Riders Republic to get an in-game Green Game Jam hoodie souvenir. Riders who complete the weekly seed collecting challenges will be eligible to win the funky Sunkeeper electric wingsuit

Finally, at the end of Summer Break, Riders Republic will host an event that will mark the beginning of the BMX sport add-on, with weekly challenges focused on BMX-style freestyle activities.

Riders Republic is an extreme sports open-world racing simulation available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC.