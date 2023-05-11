Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have named their first child after a famous member of the Wu-Tang Clan, and fans couldn’t be more excited. The couple named their baby boy RZA Athelston Mayers, according to the obtained a copy of the child’s birth certificate.

With a name like RZA, it’s pretty safe to assume that the musician parents named him after the rapper and producer RZA, who is the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan. The Wu-Tang Clan is an iconic hip-hop group that has influenced countless artists since its inception in the early 1990s.

The birth certificate reveals that Rihanna’s child was born on May 13 at 10:58 AM at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. This news comes after Rihanna seemingly hinted at her baby’s name back in April when she and A$AP Rocky took their baby boy out to dinner in Santa Monica. During the outing, Rihanna was wearing a Wu-Tang Clan top, per TMZ.

It’s worth noting that A$AP Rocky has a musical connection to some of RZA’s bandmates. In 2015, he collaborated with Wu-Tang’s Raekwon on the song “Fly International Luxurious Art.”

The news of RZA Athelston Mayers’ birth has sparked excitement among fans of both Rihanna and the Wu-Tang Clan. Many have taken to social media to express their joy and congratulate the couple on their new arrival.

Naming a child after a famous musician or band is not uncommon, and it’s clear that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are paying homage to one of the most iconic hip-hop groups of all time with their son’s name. We can only imagine what kind of musical talents the little RZA will possess with such talented parents.