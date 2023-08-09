While filming Under the Silver Lake, Riley Keough accidentally caused the production to shut down temporarily. This was due to Andrew Garfield's allergies.

In a recent Vanity Fair interview, Keough revealed that she shut down the Under the Silver Lake production after she was seen eating a granola bar. The issue? It had peanuts in it. Garfield is “very allergic” to peanuts, which Keough was unaware of.

Luckily, this was resolved as the two were due to film a kissing scene that day.

“It was actually very stressful,” Keough recalled. “I was in the makeup trailer, and I was eating like, a granola bar or something, and I was about to shoot a scene where I have to kiss Andrew. And the makeup lady was like, ‘Are there peanuts in that?' And I was like, ‘I think, I don't know,' and then she ran away and got the producer — who's a friend of mine — and [the] producer came in and was like, ‘Riley, Andrew's very allergic to peanuts and we have to shut the set down and they shouldn't have been at crafts, and I don't know why they're on set.'”

She continued, “And I was just kinda like, ‘Oh f**k. That's crazy,' but also thank god that this woman caught it. ‘Cause I had no idea.

Riley Keough played Sarah in Under the Silver Lake. She's the new neighbor of Sam (Andrew Garfield) who mysteriously disappears. She's coming off of a leading role in the Prime Video series, Daisy Jones & The Six — an adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel.