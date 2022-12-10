By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

Though the biggest women’s match on Ring of Honor Final Battle has to belong to Athena versus Mercedes Martiez for the Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship, the bout between recent AEW signee Willow Nightingale and ex-Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling World Champion Trish Adora came in as a close second, with the duo working the lone women’s match on Zero Hour.

Taking the ring with thunderous applause from the fans in attendance thanks in no small part to a five-match winning streak in AEW, according to Ian Riccaboni on commentary, Nightingale was met with a unique challenge against Adora who is one of the bigger opponents she’s faced as of late, which served as an interesting counterpoint to her typical powerhouse style. Without a clear strength advantage, would Nightingale be able to work her typical style and come out of her third ROH match of the year with a win, finally breaking the .500 record she earned by losing to Martinez but defeating Allysin Kay? Unsurprisingly, the answer to that question was a resounding yes.

Would it have been cool to put over Adora and bring her out on the road with AEW Dark Elevation? Sure, but Nightingale is super over right now both with the AEW and Ring of Honor audience, and she’s only going to become more popular as time passes. Even if there isn’t an AEW Women’s Championship or even a TBS Championship reign in her immediate future, maybe Nightingale could compete with someone like Athena for the ROH Women’s World Championship at Supercard of Honor in April of 2022?