We're back with another UFC 298 betting prediction and pick as we head over to the Men's Bantamweight (135) Division for our next bout. Japan's top prospect Rinya Nakamura will square off against Carlos Vera as we see our biggest odds discrepancy of the fight card. Check out our UFC odds series for our Nakamura-Vera prediction and pick.

Rinya Nakamura (8-0) remains undefeated after going 2-0 at Road to the UFC and another 2-0 through his first official UFC bouts. He's come in as a massive betting favorite through each of his fights and has delivered every time. Once again, he'll come in as the biggest betting favorite on this card following a win over Fernie Garcia. Nakamura stands 5'7″ with a 68.5-inch reach.

Carlos Vera (11-3) will be making his UFC debut here following his most recent appearance on The Ultimate Fighter 31. He lost his bout in the house to eventual winner Brad Katona, but clearly, the UFC saw something in his potential and granted him this opportunity to instant put himself on the map at 135. Vera stands 5'6″ with a 69.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC 298 Odds: Rinya Nakamura-Carlos Vera Odds

Rinya Nakamura: -1200

Carlos Vera: +750

Over 1.5 rounds: -135

Under 1.5 rounds: +105

Why Rinya Nakamura Will Win

Rinya Nakamura is a three-time medalist at the Olympic Games for freestyle wrestling. Already, he's one of the best grapplers the division has to offer and he's been tearing through his UFC opposition thus far. While he came in as a massive favorite in his last fight, he wasn't able to put away Fernie Garcia through three rounds of action. It was a good test for him to go the distance and while Garcia battled hard, Nakamura maintained control the entire fight.

It's no question that Nakamura will eventually seek the takedown against his opponent, but don't be surprised if he shows off some new wrinkles in his striking game. Much like other wrestlers who come to the UFC, he has additional time to work on his striking with his wrestling already in the back pocket. If he decides to seek the takedown, he should be able to find the win rather quickly with his opponent susceptible to the submission.

Why Carlos Vera Will Win

Carlos Vera was one of the higher-picked prospects for Team McGregor during the most recent season of the Ultimate Fighter. However, he fought the eventual winner in Brad Katona and got the short end of the stick during the two-round fight. Katona was able to neutralize Vera's striking with his relentless wrestling, but not before Vera landed some shots of his own and made the fight more interested. Even Coach Connor McGregor was calling for a third round as he felt his fighter was just beginning to gain the momentum.

One thing is certain that Carlos Vera will be a tough customer to put away and seeing how Nakamura struggled with his last opponent, he could stand a chance to make it all three rounds as the massive underdog. He has very quick hands and catches opponents coming in, but his best chance will be to reverse something on the ground and find a sneaky submission for a win.

Final Rinya Nakamura-Carlos Vera Prediction & Pick

Rinya Nakamura was scheduled to fight another TUF 31 alum in Brady Hiestand, but Hiestand ended up withdrawing from the fight. His housemate Carlos Vera will get the opportunity of a lifetime as he has a chance to still make it in the UFC despite losing in the TUF house.

Rinya Nakamura will have a massive wrestling advantage, as he does with all of his opponents. He struggled to find the finish his last time out, but it was a good test for his cardio and he'll be eager to find the finish this time around. As long as he can keep himself protected and not make any major mistakes, he should cruise to a victory here.

Carlos Vera must be aware of how lopsided this matchup is, but that's the last thing on his mind when considering the opportunity to get this win. He's extremely durable and tough to put away, so don't be surprised if he's still advancing during the third round despite what happened in previous rounds.

All in all, this is Nakamura's fight to lose and with the way he's been dedicating himself to training, I don't see him losing this fight. His last fight was a stern reminder how tough UFC fighters are to put away, so expect him to pay full respect to his opponent while trying to end this fight as quickly as he can. There's not much value on his moneyline, so look for him to end this one inside the distance.

Final Rinya Nakamura-Carlos Vera Prediction & Pick: Rinya Nakamura (-1200); Wins Inside the Distance (-235)