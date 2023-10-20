The fighting games community mourns the sudden passing of Ari “fLoE” Weintraub last Monday, October 16, 2023. Ari was a pillar of the fighting games community who has continued to be an active part of the industry behind the scenes even after retiring from competitive play in 2019. Hailing from Chicago, he was a prominent member of the fighting games scene there before establishing a name for himself as one of the best in the country. He had just turned 39 last Wednesday, October 11. RIP fLoE.

The cause of death has not been revealed, as fLoE’s friends and family ask for privacy during this devastating time.

Ari rose to prominence as a member of Evil Geniuses, where he is mostly known for competing in Street Fighter matches around the country. He also played other titles like Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, Mortal Kombat, and Injustice: Gods Among Us. He would usually reach just shy of medal placements in competitions, although his prowess with the joystick is recognized by his peers, and is seen as one of the best training partners in the sport.

After retiring, Weintraub continued being an active part of the community by appearing in FGC Youtube shows, live streams, and podcasts, as well as contributing towards new tech that many players could use to become better in their crafts. He also worked as a games tester for some fighting games in a professional capacity, which lent him even more insight into the games that he streamed and commentated on.

Weintraub is also known for his friendship with Justin Wong, another veteran of the fighting games industry, who has announced fLoE’s death to the majority of the fighting games community.

The fighting games community poured their support and recognition of fLoE, who has lived a full life and spent sixteen years as a professional fighting games competitor. Many will remember fLoE, and his legacy will live on in the FGC.