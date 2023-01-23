Rise Kujikawa is the Lovers Social Link in Persona 4 Golden. The guide ahead has the Social Link skills, dialogue options, and more.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Rise Kujikawa Social Link Guide

The Rise Social Link automatically starts on July 23rd. She is a romanceable character.

After maxing her Social Link, Rise gives the protagonist a Signed Photo, unlocking the fusion of Ishtar.

Rise Kujikawa Availability

She is only available on the evenings of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

During the day, she can be found on the first floor of Yasogami High but interacting with her here will not advance her Social Link. She can be found near the tofu shop in the Central Shopping District otherwise.

Rise Kujikawa Social Link Skills

Rank 1 – All-Out Attack Assist Can now cheer you on during an All-Out Attack.

Rank 2 – Weakness Scan Reveal an enemy’s affinity at the start of battle

Rank 3 – Full ANalysis Reveal an enemy’s stats, weak points, and skills.

Rank 4 – Third Eye Increases information displayed on the target

Rank 5 – Healing Wave Recover 5% HP after battle

Rank 6 – N/A

Rank 7 – N/A

Rank 8 – Stamina Song Recover 10% HP after battle.

Rank 9 – Protect Chance to shield the party from an otherwise fatal attack.

Rank MAX – Second Awakening Transforms Persona.



Rise Kujikawa Dialogue Answers Guide

The points below assume you have a Persona of the Lovers Arcana.

Rank 1

“……” Sure, I’ll show you around. 0 If I have the time… 0 Yeah, I know a few places. 0



Rank 2

“But it’s a little embarrassing to show up alone, you know?” So you don’t eat out? +3 Just order takeout. +3 Why? +2



Rank 3

“It’ll take time to get back, so let’s walk around quick!” You come here often? +3 Can’t you shop in Inaba…? +3 What are you looking for? +3



Rank 4

> Rise is worried… Call the police +3 Grab her hand and run +3 Yell 0

> Rise is desperate… Go along with her +3 Deny it 0

“I’m sorry… Lying about marrying you and all…” I don’t mind. +3 It… It was a lie? +3 Lying is wrong. 0



Rank 5

“Senpai, have you ever thought that you’re pushing yourself too far, or that you were just acting…?” All the time. +3 Sometimes… +3 Not really. +2

“You’re with me right now because I’m Risette, yeah?” No. +3 I don’t know. +3 That’s right. 0



Rank 6

Inoue: “A fan letter came, you see…” Give it to her yourself. 0 Does she even need them? 0 Why so interested in her? 0

“To think I trusted him… I feel betrayed!” That’s not nice. 0 He’s worried about you. 0 You’re really quitting? 0

“I gave up on being Risette. I can’t meet her expectations…” Having second thoughts? +3 She’ll understand. +3 (requires Rank 5 Understanding) This was your decision. 0

“Doesn’t that sound fun? H-How about it? Haha…ha…” Sounds great. +3 If you’re serious… +3 I can’t decide that now. 0



Rank 7

“…She was cute, so I figured she would sell.” She’s cute, huh? 0 Jealous? 0 That’s good, isn’t it? 0

“You like having such a cute underclassman, right? I’m an ex-idol, after all.” That part doesn’t matter. +3 I’m happy. +2 I’m miserable. 0

> Rise looks helpless… Cheer her up +3 Move closer to her +3 Laugh it off +3 (requires Rank 5 Courage)



Rank 8

“Senpai… I… I don’t know why I’m crying…” You mustn’t cry! 0 Cry all you want. 0

> …You sense this is an important moment. There’s no turning back. Hold her – LOVERS Stand There – FRIENDSHIP



Rank 9

“And yet… I felt so angry about it… Why do you think that is?” You regret leaving. +3 You’re selfish. +3 Risette is Rise, too. +3



Rank MAX – Friendship

No dialogue options.

Rank MAX – Lovers