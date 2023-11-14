Check out this guide to unlock all 15 Survivors in Risk of Rain Returns, the remake of the 2D roguelike by Hopoo Games.

Risk of Rain Returns, a remake of the original Risk of Rain, brings a total of 15 Survivors. Here’s a guide on how to unlock all characters in Risk of Rain Returns.

Risk of Rain Returns – Unlock All Survivors

Hovering over the characters during the character select screen will give you a brief description of how to unlock them, but they might lack some details.

Players starting with a fresh save will have two available Survivors from the start: Commando and Huntress.

After unlocking each character, some of their alternate color palettes will also be unlocked alongside them. Some characters may also have alternate skills, which will require unlocking on their own, but they will begin with a base set of skills upon unlocking the character.

Commando: This character is unlocked by default, available from the beginning of the game.

Huntress: Also unlocked by default, the Huntress is immediately available for players to use.

Enforcer: To unlock the Enforcer, players need to defeat the three initial bosses – Wandering Vagrant, Colossus, and Magma Worm. This can be done through multiple runs.

Bandit: The Bandit is unlocked by completing the third stage of a run. When playing in co-op, you need to be alive when the stage completes.

HAN-D: To unlock HAN-D, players must find the robot janitor located in the final level, UES Contact Light, in the “Cargo 2” area with multicolored storage boxes. Players should look for and interact with a grey door.

Engineer: Unlocking the Engineer requires purchasing a total of 40 drones. This total includes drones that have been destroyed and subsequently repaired.

Miner: The Miner can be unlocked in the Magma Barracks. Players should search for a tunnel in the bottom-right section of the map, follow it, and defeat the Elder Lemurian”Direseeker.” The tunnel spawns by chance and might require multiple runs to appear.

Sniper: Unlocking the Sniper involves beating the game by completing the final stage, UES Contact Light, on any difficulty setting.

Acrid: Acrid can be found and unlocked either in the third level, Sunken Tombs, or the Underwater level. Players should search for a metal box near the top-right section, interact with it to release Acrid, and then defeat him.

Mercenary: To unlock the Mercenary, players must complete the final stage and defeat the final boss, Providence, a total of five times on any difficulty.

Loader: The Loader is unlocked by obtaining 30 different items in a single playthrough. It is recommended to attempt this challenge in a single-player run for better chances of success.

Chef: To unlock the Chef, players must acquire a specific set of items in one run, including Meat Nugget, Bustling Fungus, Sprouting Egg, Bitter Root, and Foreign Fruit. Note that the Foreign Fruit is an Equipment, while the rest are regular items.

Pilot: The Pilot is unlocked by collecting 15 Monster Logs, which can drop from defeated monsters. This can be achieved over multiple playthroughs.

Artificer: Unlocking the Artificer is achieved by visiting 10 unique stages, a milestone that players will naturally complete as they play through the game multiple times.

Drifter: To unlock the Drifter, players need to recycle 6 drones in one playthrough. This involves collecting six drops and taking them to a drone recycler, which can be found randomly in the game.

Risk of Rain Returns is out now on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.