Published November 28, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Take the fight to River City once more. Keep reading to learn more about River City Girls 2, its release date, gameplay, and story.

River City Girls Release Date: December 1, 2022, in Japan (2022 World Wide)

River City Girls 2 comes out in Japan on December 1, 2022, with its worldwide release date just set for 2022. It is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. WayForward previously announced that this game will come out sometime after its supposed late summer 2022 release. Since then, however, no news has come out regarding its western release date.

River City Girls 2 Gameplay

River City Girls 2, much like its prequel, is a side-scrolling 2D beat-em-up game. Players choose from one of the six playable characters, an increase from the previous game’s two. This roster includes the protagonists from the previous game, their boyfriends, and two new characters. Each of these characters has different moves and playstyles, although, in the end, they all beat their enemies up. Melee combat is the focus of this game, with a mix of aerial combat and environmental hazards.

Players proceed through the game in a somewhat linear manner. That is, they must defeat the enemies in a room before moving on to the next one. This keeps going until they reach the end of the level, or defeat that level’s boss. Although this game can be played alone, it is recommended to play it in co-op multiplayer. This is useful as when a player’s health goes down in co-op, their teammates can revive them. Of course, if everyone goes down, then the room resets.

In the previous game, co-op multiplayer was limited to just two players. Now, up to four players can cooperate in the game. This lets players take full advantage of the six-character roster, as well as cause more fun and carnage.

River City Girls 2 Story

River City Girls 2 happens after the events of the first game. After defeating Sabuko, the daughter of the Sanwakai yakuza leader Sabu, and rescuing their boyfriends, Misako and Kyoko return to their daily lives. That is, until Sabu escapes from prison, looking to take matters into his own hands. Now, it’s up to the two girls, their boyfriends Kunio and Riki, as well as new friends Marian and Provie, to thwart Sabu’s plans.

