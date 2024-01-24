The new poster for the Road House remake with Jake Gyllenhaal is filled with easter eggs.

The first poster for Prime Video's upcoming Road House remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal has gotten a poster. And eagle-eyed fans will be able to spot several references and easter eggs on it.

Easter egg galore

The poster, which can be seen below, shows Gyllenhaal's Elwood Dalton sitting with an unbuttoned shirt on. A bar is seen in the background.

The first easter egg is seen on the poster on the left of Gyllenhaal. It features the 3 Simple Rules, “Expect the unexpected”; “Take it outside”; and “Be nice.” The last of those rules is on the top right of Gyllenhaal's head. On the top right, a painting of a monster truck is seen. This is a reference to the 1989 film in which a monster truck crashes into a car dealership.

Just beneath that painting is a cooler. This is seemingly a reference to Patrick Swayze's character from the 1989 film, James Dalton, who is considered a “Cooler.”

On the bar counter, a glass with a double deuce logo is seen. This is a reference to the bar featured in the 1989 Road House film.

Finally, beneath that glass on the wall of the counter is a message. It's a reference to the 1989 film when someone takes a Sharpie and edits a line of graffiti that read “f**k” to “Buick.” This message says “For a great Buick call 555-7617.”

What is Road House?

The new Jake Gyllenhaal-led Road House is a remake of the 1989 film. He plays an ex-UFC fighter who works at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, and Jessica Williams also star in the film. Real-life UFC fighter Conor McGregor also appears in the film.

Road House will be released on Prime Video on March 21.