Tom Brady’s legendary career with the New England Patriots revolved around one principle: eliminating distractions. The quarterback embraced the “Patriot Way,” focusing on nothing but winning. During his prime, social media was off-limits—a tool viewed more as a distraction than a means to connect. However, not everyone on the roster shared Brady's strict approach, and one teammate’s online presence stood out, per TheSpun. In a recent episode of the “Dudes on Dudes” podcast, former Patriots Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman reminisced about Chad Johnson's brief but memorable time in New England.

Johnson, also known as “Ochocinco,” was an NFL pioneer on Twitter, becoming one of the league’s first players to amass a million followers. Gronkowski revealed that Brady found this social media presence frustrating.

“Tom absolutely hated him at first,” Gronkowski shared with a laugh. “Well, he didn’t hate him, but he hated that he was on Twitter all the time. He had like three million followers when no one else in the NFL had anything close.”

Johnson joined the Patriots in 2012, a year when Brady’s commitment to the Patriot Way was as strong as ever. According to Gronkowski, Brady and head coach Bill Belichick consistently grilled Johnson about his online activity. Despite the pushback, Johnson continued to embrace his personality, though his social media habits never appeared to affect his performance, Gronkowski added.

Edelman chimed in, emphasizing that New England operated differently. “Yeah, we just did things differently in New England. Social media didn’t fit into our culture back then,” he explained.

A Social Media Shift

Ironically, Brady’s own social media evolution has been notable in retirement. Gronkowski joked about the contrast, calling his former teammate “Mr. Instagram and Mr. Twitter” in retirement. The shift highlights a broader change in professional sports, where athletes now use social media to build personal brands.

Chad Johnson’s influence goes beyond football, as his unapologetic approach to being himself helped pave the way for today’s online-savvy players. While Tom Brady may not have approved of “Mr. Twitter” in the early 2010s, the quarterback’s current online presence suggests he’s made peace with the platform’s value.

Johnson, meanwhile, continues to stay in the spotlight, making predictions and sharing opinions on the NFL. His recent Super Bowl pick stirred debate, but the impact of his bold personality remains undeniable.