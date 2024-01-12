Rob Lowe wants to make Robert Downey Jr. a gazillionaire for his potential MCU return as Tony Stark/Iron Man.

Rob Lowe's “gazillion dollars” demand for RDJ

During an appearance on Lowe's Literally podcast, Lowe asked if Downey's ringing phone was Marvel about an MCU return.

“Not just yet,” Downey replied.

Lowe then made his case to be Downey's rep during these calls. If it happened, he'd make Downey a gazillionaire.

“You know what I say. The phone is going to ring, baby, and I want to be on that call. I want to be negotiating for you,” Lowe said. “I know what your deal is. Here's what you do. You know, ‘I'll come back and I'll play Tony Stark for you guys again since you f**ked everything up. But I want a gazillion dollars. I know what that number should be, and I want [the] first dollar gross of every ensuing movie. That's what I would do.”

The pitch made Downey laugh, who called it “quite hostile.”

Robert Downey Jr. kicked off the MCU with Iron Man in 2008. He would continue playing the Tony Stark role for two solo films, four Avengers films, and several other appearances including Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Rob Lowe was referencing the recent rumor that the MCU may be looking to reassemble the Avengers. That would include Downey's Tony Stark/Iron Man, who died in Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Since his MCU departure, Downey has kept himself busy. He starred in the likes of Dolittle and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, recently taking home a Golden Globe for the latter.