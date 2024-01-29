This is one scary tour.

Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie are hitting the road on the Freaks on Parade 2024 tour.

The two masters of horror rock are back after touring together last year. Along with them will be Ministry and Filter, Revolver reports.

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper announce Freaks on Parade Tour 2024

It will start on August 20th in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and conclude on September 18th in Fort Worth, Texas. Some stops will include Lincoln, Nebraska; Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; Syracuse, New York; Camden, New Jersey; and Austin, Texas.

Alice Cooper & @RobZombie are back together for the Freaks on Parade 2024 Tour w/ special guests @WeAreMinistry & @OfficialFilter. The horrifying tour returns for another round of thrills, chills, shock & rock. Tickets go on sale Feb.9 🎟 https://t.co/7CGJIDUmeG pic.twitter.com/SWAaMnhCTa — Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) January 29, 2024

Rob Zombie posted a video about the event that shows him and Alice Cooper on stage with some of their biggest tracks. You can see some spooky props, displays, fire, and freaky things you'd expect at the show.

The post has a caption that reads, “ATTENTION! Due to overwhelming demand we are coming back with FREAKS ON PARADE to 21 new cities! If you didn't catch us last year do not miss it this year. Bigger and better than ever!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RobZombieofficial (@robzombieofficial)

Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, January 31st at 10 am local time.

Cooper just released a 3-LP and 2-CD version of his epic Billion Dollar Babies album, calling it Trillion Dollar Deluxe Edition.

On his website, he says, “‘Hello Hooray,' a new version of Billion Dollar Babies, is on the way as Alice Cooper's delightfully subversive sixth album returns in all its snakeskin glory for an extended 50th-anniversary celebration. After hitting #1 on the album charts in America and the U.K. in 1973, the record remains a highwater mark for the original lineup, featuring hits like No More Mr. Nice Guy and Elected.”

You'll surely hear hits from this classic album, along with familiars from Rob Zombie when they hit the road this summer on the Freaks on Parade 2024 tour.