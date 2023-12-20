Reunited and it feels so... presidential?

Netflix's upcoming limited series Zero Day has recruited legendary actor Robert De Niro to its growing cast of A-listers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series, which stars Robert De Niro and Angela Bassett has added Dan Stevens, Matthew Modine, Bill Camp and McKinley Belcher III to the ensemble. Clark Gregg, Gaby Hoffmann and Mark Ivanir will have guest roles.

This is De Niro's first lead TV role in his 60-year career. The show also features Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen and Connie Britton.

Zero Day reunites De Niro and Bassett

Zero Day follows the story of former president George Mullen (De Niro), who cuts his retirement short to lead a commission investigating a catastrophic cyberattack. Bassett plays the current President Mitchell, loyal to the former president, who appointed him to the commission.

Modine plays Speaker of the House Richard Dreyer. Stevens plays cable news host Evan Green who becomes Mullen's most vocal critic. Camp plays CIA director Lasche and Belcher plays Carl Lopez, the commission's lead investigator.

Gregg and Hoffman will both play billionaires: Gregg is corporate raider Robert Lyndon, while Hoffman is Silicon Valley billionaire Monica Kidder. Ivanir will play intelligence operative Natan, Mullen's confidant.

Newman and Oppenhein are writing Zero Day's script. They will executive produce with De Niro, Schmidt and Jonathan Glickman. Director Lesli Linka Glatter will helm also six episodes will also EP.

The logline for the series reads: “In the midst of crisis: how can we discover the truth when it seems that the world is being destroyed by uncontrollable forces? Also, to what extent are conspiracy theories our own inventions or products of our imagination?”

De Niro recently starred in the blockbuster Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon. The movie is available on demand on Apple TV+.

Bassett most famously played Tina Turner in 1993's What's Love Got to do with It and Queen Ramonda in 2018's Black Panther and its 2022 sequel Black Panther Wakanda Forever. She was nominated for an Academy Award for the 1993 and 2022 films.

Interestingly, this is a promotion from Bassett's role in the Fallen franchise films. She played the Secret Service director in two of the three movies: 2013's Olympus Has Fallen and 2016's London Has Fallen. However, maybe a demotion from her role as Queen of Wakanda.

Zero Day is also a reunion for De Niro and Bassett who last worked together in the 2001 film The Score.