While Robert De Niro was not held personally liable, his company Canal Productions was ordered to pay Graham Chase Robinson $1.26 million.

The New York jury in the lawsuit against Robert De Niro and his loan-out company, Canal Productions, has awarded the A-lister's former assistant $1.26 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The award is for plaintiff Graham Chase Robinson case against the actor and his company for gender discrimination and retaliation.

While the jury did not find De Niro personally liable they rejected his counterclaim. The actor sued Robinson for allegedly stealing 5 million frequent flyer miles from Canal Productions.

The jury took four hours in one day to reach the verdict. De Niro was not in the courtroom when the verdict was announced.

The trial was about the events after Robinson resigned from Canal Productions. From 2018 to 2019, she worked at the company as an executive assistant to VP of production and finance. Robinson refused to sign a release after the left the company.

She accused De Niro of making “vulgar, inappropriate and gendered comments” to her as well as underpayment and overworking. After Robinson's refusal to sign a release, De Niro filed a lawsuit to claim that she stole millions of frequent-flyer miles and other Canal Productions property.

During the actor's testimony on Oct. 21, he insisted that case was “nonsense,” and said, “It's absurd.”

Robinson's lawyer, David Sanford, provided a statement that said, “We are delighted that the jury saw what we saw and returned a verdict in Chase Robinson’s favor against Robert De Niro’s company, Canal Productions. Not only did Ms. Robinson win her case against Canal but the jury completely vindicated Ms. Robinson by finding De Niro’s claims against her to be without merit.”