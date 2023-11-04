Robert De Niro's former assistant, Graham Chase Robinson, testifies in gender bias trial with some pretty harsh claims.

The legal battle between Hollywood icon Robert De Niro and his former assistant Graham Chase Robinson continues to unfold, with Robinson taking the stand to provide a detailed account of her time working for the acclaimed actor and his production company, Canal Productions, People reports.

Robinson's lawsuit against De Niro and Canal Productions alleges violations of the New York City Human Rights Law, claiming that De Niro treated her as an “office wife,” assigning her gender-specific tasks and subjecting her to derogatory language. Robert De Niro, in turn, has countersued Robinson, accusing her of financial impropriety and unauthorized personal activities during work hours.

During her testimony at a federal courthouse in New York City, Robinson depicted her tenure as De Niro's executive assistant as a demanding and round-the-clock commitment, underscoring her continual accessibility to the actor and his family. Contradicting De Niro's earlier testimony, Robinson asserted that the actor frequently called her multiple times a day, including during unconventional hours, and refuted his denial of using derogatory language toward her.

Robinson's statements detailed instances where De Niro allegedly referred to her as a “bitch,” particularly recounting an incident related to a security concern at his townhouse. Disputing claims of any romantic inclination toward De Niro, Robinson emphasized the professional nature of their relationship.

In response to the ongoing trial, De Niro maintained that Robinson's assertions are exaggerated, reiterating that her responsibilities were within the scope of her role as an assistant. Refuting any involvement in menial tasks, De Niro dismissed the accusations as baseless and unfounded.

The high-profile legal dispute, which commenced earlier this week and is anticipated to extend over two weeks, continues to capture the attention of the entertainment industry, shedding light on the complexities of power dynamics within the realm of celebrity work environments.