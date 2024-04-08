If the opportunity arises, Robert Downey Jr. gives a “happily” answer about wearing the Iron Man suit again.
The MCU star and recent Oscar winner spoke with Esquire about the potential of going back to the superhero movies.
Robert Downey Jr. discusses playing Iron Man again
In the interview, when asked about returning to the iconic role, the star said, “Happily. It's too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me. And look, I always say, never, ever bet against Kevin Feige. It is a losing bet. He's the house. He will always win.”
Feige has been the president of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise since 2007. He's responsible for Avengers: Endgame and all things Marvel.
Jr. played Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, in nine films over eleven years. And apparently, he improvised a lot of the role.
Gwyneth Paltrow, who played Pepper Potts in the films, said of Downey Jr., “There would be this process of [director] Jon Favreau and Robert and I going into Jon's trailer in the morning and Robert being like, ‘I'm not f—g saying these lines' an throwing them out. And then live imrprov-ing either in the trailer or on the set. I think in order for something to feel alive for Robert, it has to feel fresh, and he makes it fresh by making it feel like it was just invented. So many of those famous lines were written ten minutes before we said them.”
Nothing is in the works for a new Iron Man movie featuring him, but it's great to know he'd be open to it. There's always a possibility of a backstory of some sort that he could be a part of or a time-traveling part. Something in the Multiverse could work, too.
It must be something like that because, well, Tony Stark was killed in Avengers: Endgame.
In the movie, Iron Man sacrifices himself to usher a defeat against Thanos.
Despite not having any MCU roles lined up at the moment, the actor is having a great year. He's fresh off of winning an Oscar for his performance as Best Supporting Actor in Oppenheimer. In the movie, he played Lewis Strauss, Oppenheimer's nemesis. For the part, he also won a Golden Globe, Bafta, and Screen Actors Guild award.
This was the first Oscar win for Downey Jr., who has had a career for decades, despite drug issues that disrupted his career for a brief moment. However, he was nominated for Best Actor in 1993 for Chaplin and Best Supporting Actor for 2009's Tropic Thunder.
Will we see Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man again someday? It's too early to tell. But it's not out of the question. Never say never.