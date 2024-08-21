Luckily, if his Marvel return in Avengers: Doomsday return as Doctor Doom goes poorly, Robert Downey Jr. will still remake Vertigo as a rebound.

During an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Downey joked that if his Marvel return “all goes to s**t, we'll just remake what many people say is the greatest film of all time [Vertigo].”

Soon, Downey is set to produce and star in a remake of Alfred Hitchock's Vertigo. The original movie is highly-regarded as one of the greatest films ever, as Downey said. It stars James Stewart and Kim Novak.

Robert Downey Jr. on his Marvel return

He also addressed his Marvel return. Downey recalls the early conversations with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

“[Kevin] Feige and I kept it in touch — we're pals. [Jon] Favreau and Feige and I have kept in touch. I'm close to the Russo brothers, we have other business we're doing,” Downey said. “So there's this little group of fellow travelers, and I had this instinct that I wanted to go to Bob Iger and I had an idea, outside of the [Marvel] Cinematic Universe, for how I could be of service to what's going on in the [Disney] parks and all their locations.

“Susan [Downey] and I were sitting down with Feige, and he said, ‘It just keeps occurring to me that if you were to come back,' and Susan was like, ‘Wait, come back as what?‘ And then we both realized over time that it was another thing that just disproves any doubt anyone could ever have about that guy. A theory sophisticated, creative thinker about how can we not go backwards, how can we not disappoint expectations, how can we continue to beat expectations,” he added.

What Feige ultimately said was, “Let's get Victor von Doom right.” Downey then visited Iger personally and discussed his Marvel return. It got Iger's blessing and the rest is history.

Who will he play in Avengers: Doomsday?

At the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, Robert Downey Jr. was revealed to be playing Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, which the Russo brothers will also return to direct. This is a major pivot after the whole Jonathan Majors situation that caused the Kang actor to be fired.

This marks the first time Downey has appeared in the MCU since 2019's Avengers: Endgame. That movie, which was directed by the Russo brothers, marked the bookend for Downey's Tony Stark/Iron Man character.

From 2008-19, Downey was the anchor of the MCU. He starred in the franchise's inaugural movie, Iron Man, in 2008. He would then lead two more solo movies, four Avengers movies, and appear in several other projects. Tony Stark/Iron Man played pivotal roles in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming alike.

The MCU helped relaunch Downey's career. After leaving the MCU in 2019, Downey went on to star in Dolittle. While that movie was not a huge success, he then produced a documentary about his father titled Sr.

In Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Downey plays Lewis Strauss. For his performance, the Marvel star won his first-ever Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 ceremony.