When last we covered actor Robert Pattinson and his fiancée actress/model/singer-songwriter Suki Waterhouse taking a stroll around the hills of LA, tabloids were wondering whether Waterhouse was sporting a baby bump. Well, it's about four months later, and the couple were just seen out in LA again, this time pushing a pink stroller — so I guess we finally have our answer!
Pattinson and Waterhouse are officially confirmed to be a family of three now after being spotted by the Daily Mail on their walk with the new baby in tow, though they have yet to announce the birth, gender or baby name on social media.
By all appearances the young family is doing well, with Pattinson happily pushing the stroller while donning a hoodie, hat and shades, and Waterhouse looking well in a long black coat, white hat and sunglasses.
The couple were also joined by Waterhouse's mother (and new proud grandma) Elizabeth on the walk.
Waterhouse and Pattinson are notoriously private about their relationship but have been linked romantically since 2018. As captured by a fan video on social media in November, Waterhouse announced her pregnancy at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City, where she showed off her growing baby bump while performing.
“I thought I'd wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I've got going on,” Waterhouse said at the time, while pushing back her outer layer to reveal her baby bump.
The crowd cheered their approval, and she then joked, “I'm not sure if it's working.”
A source confirmed to People back in December that Waterhouse and Pattinson are engaged (after Waterhouse was spotted rocking a pretty impressive diamond ring).
Who are Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson?
Suki Waterhouse is best known for her starring role on the Amazon Prime Video series Daisy Jones & the Six about the rise of a fictional rock band in the 1970s Los Angeles music scene. Waterhouse is English and began her career as a model when she was 16. From there, she segued into acting and in 2022 she released her debut album as a singer-songwriter, I Can't Let Go and the EP Milk Teeth. Waterhouse also captured celebrity attention for her past relationship with the actor Bradley Cooper.
Robert Pattinson came onto the public scene as a teen heartthrob and star of the wildly popular Twilight Saga films. His high-profile relationship on and off camera with fellow Twilight star Kristen Stewart was tabloid fodder for years. From there, Pattinson took on a series of smaller, more offbeat roles until landing another blockbuster role as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman.
Now Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are embarking on a new role together as parents. Judging by the fact that they're able to get out of the house for a family stroll with a newborn, and look pretty put-together while doing so, they seem to be off to a good start!