Robert Saleh reveals Jets plans for Zach Wilson in Week 1 vs. Ravens

Robert Saleh said Thursday the New York Jets are in no rush to name their starting quarterback for Week 1 of the NFL season. The Jets open September 11th at home against the Baltimore Ravens.

Starting quarterback Zach Wilson is rehabbing following surgery last week to trim the meniscus in his right knee. Wilson also has a bone bruise from the non-contact injury he sustained two weeks ago in a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Veteran Joe Flacco has moved into the No. 1 role in Wilson’s absence and has had a very strong camp.

Zach Wilson checks out practice. Wearing large compression sleeve on right leg, walking a bit gingerly. #Jets pic.twitter.com/CgXGLaqptH — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 25, 2022

Saleh was asked how soon the Jets need to decide on Wilson’s playing status for Week 1.

“I feel like we can wait until the week of (the season opener),” Saleh answered.

The coach added that he’s not trying to play mind games with the Ravens, but simply giving Wilson as much time as possible to get healthy before making a final decision.

“You guys should know me by now, we’re going to run our stuff, so it really doesn’t matter [who starts at quarterback] — not that it doesn’t matter, but being transparent in that situation won’t matter,” Saleh explained.

Wilson was seen rehabbing on the side Thursday when the Jets held a joint practice with the New York Giants. The 23-year-old has been watching practices from the side, mostly while sitting in a cart since returning from the surgery. He’s also been very involved in meetings.

Jets QB Zach Wilson getting in some rehab early in today’s joint practice between the Jets and Giants (photos from @AndyMills_NJ). Robert Saleh didn’t have an update on Wilson’s progress other than to say the Jets are happy with where he’s at. pic.twitter.com/XMmzHI4dC2 — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) August 25, 2022

“He looks good,” Saleh said. “He’s locked in with all the meetings. He’s meeting extra with [quarterback coach Rob Calabrese and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur] to make sure he’s staying up to date with everything. So, I like the approach he’s been working with so far.”

But there’s been no word on when the Jets expect Wilson back on the field. Saleh has been adamant that Wilson will not be rushed, meaning there’s a good chance Flacco will be under center against his former team in Week 1.

Flacco will see his first preseason action Sunday when the Jets play the Giants. Saleh said all the starters will play between a quarter and half the game.

Zach Wilson chatting with Braxton Berrios after practice. pic.twitter.com/Yq68aBrOyA — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 25, 2022

New York received a scare Thursday when starting corner D.J. Reed was shaken up and left practice early. Saleh said afterward that Reed is fine. Reed has already missed chunks of camp and preseason games because of a hamstring issue.

Veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown took part in his second straight practice and will start Sunday. The 37-year-old was signed after Mekhi Becton sustained a season-ending knee injury earlier in camp.