The idea of MLB shifting to robotic umpires has been floating around for a while now. With the league’s latest move, that idea is getting much closer to becoming reality.

This upcoming season, all AAA ballparks will be using robotic umpires, per ESPN’s Buster Olney. However, the plan isn’t as simple as just throwing robots behind home plate.

Each of the 30 AAA ballparks will be using the Automatic Balls and Strike System (ABS). In half of them, every call will be made with an electronic strike zone. In the other half, there will be an ABS challenge system in place. Each team will have three challenges and will retain their challenge if it is successful.

Olney reports that the MLB will closely monitor the data from both systems. While he adds that the MLB has no set timetable for when ABS would make a jump to the majors, Olney does say that the MLB will be using the AAA data this season to make future decisions.

The MLB will be undergoing numerous rule changes entering the 2023 season. There will be a new pitch clock, larger bases and new shift rules amongst other changes. While ABS won’t be implemented this season, MLB has shown they’re clearly willing to change.

This upcoming AAA season will be crucial for the future of MLB umpires. If the system is a success, it may show the MLB that ABS has a place in the league. If it waits, perhaps they will stick with human umpires making the calls.

Regardless, robotic umpires certainly aren’t going away anytime soon. They’ve now taken over AAA. The MLB could be next.