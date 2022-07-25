“The child made a move, and after that we need to give time for the robot to answer, but the boy hurried, the robot grabbed him,” Sergey Lazarev, president of the Moscow Chess Federation, said. “We have nothing to do with the robot… The robot broke the child’s finger — this, of course, is bad… The robot was rented by us, it has been exhibited in many places, for a long time, with specialists.”

The robot in question reportedly has been in use for up to 15 years. The victim was described as one of the 30 best Russian chess players under the age of nine. It’s long been known just how serious chess is taken in Russia. So, the fact that a robot is playing against three children does not come as much of a surprise.