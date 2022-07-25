Chess is known by people throughout the world as the thinking man’s game. It typically requires silence, concentration, endurance, forethought and patience. One thing that usually is not involved with chess is physical harm or violence. As it turns out, that’s not always the case.

During a chess tournament held in Moscow, Russia, a robot was playing three people at the same time. One of its opponents was a seven-year-old boy who apparently made a move too quickly. That’s when the robot struck.

Jesus… A robot broke kid‘s finger at Chess Tournament in Moscow @elonmusk @MagnusCarlsen There is no violence in chess, they said. Come and play, they said. https://t.co/W7sgnxAFCi pic.twitter.com/OVBGCv2R9H — 🆁🆄🆂🆂🅸🅰🅽 🅼🅰🆁🅺🅴🆃 (@russian_market) July 21, 2022

The robot reached down to make his move, trapped and broke the child’s finger. Adults can be seen rushing to help the young boy and free him from the machine.

According to officials from the Moscow Chess Federation, per the Washington Post, the child continued to play in the event once his finger was placed in a cast.

“The child made a move, and after that we need to give time for the robot to answer, but the boy hurried, the robot grabbed him,” Sergey Lazarev, president of the Moscow Chess Federation, said. “We have nothing to do with the robot… The robot broke the child’s finger — this, of course, is bad… The robot was rented by us, it has been exhibited in many places, for a long time, with specialists.” The robot in question reportedly has been in use for up to 15 years. The victim was described as one of the 30 best Russian chess players under the age of nine. It’s long been known just how serious chess is taken in Russia. So, the fact that a robot is playing against three children does not come as much of a surprise.