It appeared to be happening once again. Rickie Fowler had a lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, but he was unable to hold that edge in the final round. He was forced to go to a playoff with Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin, and it took a 12-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to record his first PGA Tour victory in four years.

“This one’s for all of you” 🏆 A special thank you message from your champion, @RickieFowler. pic.twitter.com/nAj9lOdAil — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 2, 2023

The winning putt was relatively straight and uncomplicated, but the pressure of trying to win on the tour had clearly placed all of its weight on Fowler's shoulders. As the putt drained into the bottom of the cup, Fowler tilted his head back, looked skyward and gave a huge sigh of relief.

He was greeted by a hug from his caddy and accepted a slew of congratulations from his fellow golfers after securing his first victory in 96 starts.

Morikawa had a brilliant final round and he had secured a lead over Fowler going into the last hole. The orange-clad golfer came through with a brilliant approach shot from 145 yards that left him three feet from the hole. He sank that birdie putt and that gave him a chance to win the tournament in a playoff.

He delivered a message to his fans after the victory, offering a look of relief and satisfaction as he thanked his supporters for sticking with him during his non-victory streak.

Rickie Fowler has had a series of close calls this year, including in the U.S. Open two weeks ago. He had the lead after three rounds, but he struggled during the final 18 holes and finished tied for fifth.