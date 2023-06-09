The Houston Rockets are currently preparing for the 2023 NBA Draft. With multiple first round picks, Houston's draft will be of the utmost importance as they continue their rebuild. The Rockets have also been linked to superstar James Harden, so the roster may look very different by the time the 2023-24 regular season begins.

Every pick in the NBA Draft is important. However, the Rockets understand just how valuable selecting a future star with the No. 4 overall pick will be. They could go for upside/risk, but perhaps trusting in safety may be the best option. Outside of Victor Wembanyama, the NBA Draft has uncertainty. Wembanyama, Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson will likely be the first three players drafted, so that will leave Houston with a difficult decision at No. 4.

Without further ado, let's take a look at three players the Rockets must avoid with the fourth overall pick.

Jarace Walker, Houston

Jarace Walker out of Houston would make sense for the Rockets. He's a power forward with strong defensive skills. His offensive talent is still developing though.

Walker could turn into a star at some point down the road. However, passing on other future stars to draft Walker wouldn't be the best option for the Rockets. His upside isn't quite as high as other stars. The Rockets have certainty knowing that players like Amen Thompson will likely be available with the No. 4 overall pick.

Again, Walker may end up being a good NBA player. That wouldn't be surprising by any means. The Rockets would be smart to pass on him at No. 4 overall though.

Taylor Hendricks, UCF

Taylor Hendricks features an intriguing skill set and certainly has superstar potential. The Rockets need to ask themselves if he's the best fit for their roster though. As a talented scorer, one has to wonder how he'd fit in a lineup with Jalen Green and possibly James Harden. All three players can score off the dribble, so it would force Hendricks into becoming a spot-up shooter.

Drafting Hendricks wouldn't be the worst decision in the world. His upside is interesting to say the least. The fit, however, just doesn't appear to be the best possible scenario for Houston.

Cam Whitmore, Villanova

Cam Whitmore has been listed in many mock drafts as the Rockets' pick. Amen Thompson is still a strong candidate for Houston, but some experts don't believe Thompson's fit with the team would be as ideal in comparison to Whitmore, especially if Harden ends up in Houston.

Whitmore is a good player without question. His inclusion on this list isn't due to lack of upside. The Rockets need to decide how they want to plan their roster moving forward though. Would adding another scorer be the best move? Possibly.

Amen Thompson, though, is a tremendous shot-creator who's displayed glimpses of stardom and leadership. It goes without saying, but Harden is also a talented shot-creator. He can also score at a high rate though.

Drafting Thompson would allow Jalen Green and again, possibly James Harden, to focus on scoring. Thompson himself isn't a bad scorer either, but he would record no shortage of assists with the Rockets.

So deciding not to draft Cam Whitmore isn't anything against him. Rather, it's because the Rockets must select Thompson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.