It was in October 2012 when the Houston Rockets, a franchise that’s always on the lookout for stars available on the trade market, swung a deal for James Harden that changed the course of the franchise. With Harden leading the way, the Rockets made the playoffs in every season from 2013 to 2020. In fact, in 2018, the Rockets posted the best record in the NBA, almost winning a championship with the Beard as the team’s best player.

However, not even midway through the 2020-21 season, Harden decided that he wanted to team up with other stars, as it was clear that the Rockets were in decline by then. As a result, the Rockets traded him away, kickstarting their rebuild that hasn’t quite found the light at the end of the tunnel just yet. But that could change soon enough.

More than two years after trading away James Harden, the Rockets have an opportunity to bring him back in free agency. The Rockets are flush with cap space, and there’s been plenty of smoke regarding a potential reunion, with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski calling it a “very real possibility” for the two parties to reunite.

Given the current state of the Rockets’ rebuild, however, one would question whether it’s the best use of cap space to add a 33-year old veteran who would demand maximum money. Harden is no longer the singular dominant force he was during the 2018-19 season, as evidenced by his inconsistencies for the Philadelphia 76ers, so adding him isn’t a surefire way to elevate the Rockets to playoff contention.

Nevertheless, here are three reasons why the Rockets must remain all-in on adding James Harden despite The Beard’s less-than-stellar finish to the 2023 NBA playoffs for the Sixers.

The Rockets need a floor general

The Rockets made a shrewd move when they bought low on Kevin Porter Jr. after his falling out with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Porter looks the part of a dynamic shot creator who can heat up in a hurry, as evidenced by his 50-point outburst against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.

But Porter is not a point guard. That much is clear. He can certainly make plays for others, but his first instinct is to score the basketball. The Rockets offense oftentimes looks disjointed, with their young guards falling in love with their ability to pound the rock against the hardwood and settling for difficult perimeter shots. Their offense looks much improved whenever they play through Alperen Sengun, a high-post offensive hub who’s shown shades of becoming a Domantas Sabonis-like presence on that end of the court.

Bringing in James Harden will help the Rockets solve a lot of their offensive disjointedness. It will also allow Jalen Green to play more of an off-ball role, as his assist to turnover ratio and shot selection through the first two years of his career have been uninspiring to say the least. Harden, as a player who draws so much defensive attention, could help unlock Green’s athleticism and help mold it into a more cohesive, efficient package.

The structure new head coach Ime Udoka would bring should also help fill in the gaps for a young Rockets team that has struggled over the past three seasons.

They need more quality veterans on the team

James Harden being a veteran the Rockets team can look up to certainly means that we’re growing old and that we’re helpless against the incessant march of time. But Harden is now 33 years old, he knows what it takes to win even though he has fallen short on multiple occasions, and he will help the young core set their priorities straight.

One common criticism the Rockets have received this past season was that they lack veteran leadership. That’s technically not the truth as the Rockets had Boban Marjanovic and DJ Augustin on the roster. But what they lack is veteran leadership on the court. And Harden, in his declined state, will be a steadying presence on the hardwood, especially for a team with as much inexperience as the Rockets.

Time is on their side

Adding James Harden will definitely clog the Rockets’ cap sheet. There’s no question about that. But it’s not like addressing their cap situation in a meaningful manner is of urgent business for a team that’s a ways away from contention.

It won’t be until 2025 when Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun will be up for their rookie contract extensions. Jabari Smith Jr. has three years left on his rookie deal. Simply put, adding Harden doesn’t necessarily have to boost the Rockets to contention, but rather, adding the franchise legend would allow the Rockets to build winning habits and address a roster need without having to hamstring the team’s future.