The Houston Rockets enjoyed a superb 2023 NBA Draft. They selected two players who were originally both projected to go within the top 10 of the draft in Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore. Whitmore ultimately fell in the draft, which led to Houston selecting him as well. With a solid young core led by Jalen Green, Houston's future is growing increasingly bright. Houston could compete during the upcoming 2023-24 campaign with a strong performance in 2023 NBA free agency.

The Rockets have been tied to a number of various free agents this offseason. James Harden has most commonly been associated with the Rockets, as some people around the NBA believe he will return to Houston. But there are plenty of different free agents who would make sense for Houston. Without further ado, let's take a look at the four best Rockets free agency targets following the 2023 NBA Draft.

Bruce Brown

Bruce Brown is going to earn a quality contract this offseason following his performance with the NBA champion Denver Nuggets. Denver would love to re-sign Brown, but it remains to be seen whether or not they can find the necessary salary space to do so. If Brown ends up departing from Denver, Houston makes sense as a landing destination.

Brown is versatile enough to impact the Rockets in different ways. At 6'9, he can guard players in the post or on the wing. He's also a good defender, something that the Rockets would certainly benefit from.

Offensively, Brown could earn a larger role in Houston. He would not be the go-to scorer by any means, but he also wouldn't be an offensive liability. Brown is going to be a popular candidate this offseason, but the Rockets should take a chance and pursue him.

Brook Lopez

The Rockets feature a young team with decent guard/wing depth. Brook Lopez is the perfect fit for the Rockets, as he's a veteran big man.

The only concern with Lopez is that he's going to be seeking a lucrative contract, and is already 35-years old. There's no guarantee how long he will continue to perform at a high level. That said, Lopez's veteran prowess in the post should be enough to intrigue Houston. Additionally, he hasn't shown many signs of slowing down.

Khris Middleton

The Rockets have been linked to Khris Middleton in free agency. Middleton is an established veteran but is still only 31-years old. Injuries were problematic for him last year, but Middleton is still worth pursuing.

For his career, he owns a 38.8 three-point percentage. However, Middleton is more than just a shooter. He can find the bottom of the net from different areas on the floor and is going to work hard on defense as well. He's also not a bad rebounder and playmaker, averaging 4.8 rebounds per game and 3.8 assists per game for his career.

Similarly to Lopez, Middleton's veteran leadership would prove to be pivotal for the Rockets as they continue to build a winning team. Houston has the young talent and adding a player like Middleton would only help matters moving forward. The move would benefit Middleton as well, as he would be able to step out of Giannis Antetokounmpo's shadow and immediately become one of the premier players on the Rockets.

James Harden

Finally, the player we've all been waiting for, James Harden.

Harden very well could return to the Philadelphia 76ers. Recent rumors suggest that is likely at this point, but anything can happen when it comes to NBA free agency. The opportunity to lead a team he used to play for may appeal to Harden.

The entire Rockets franchise would be impacted by adding a superstar like James Harden. Although Harden can be an isolation player, he's also an excellent passer. As a result, many other Rockets players would potentially see their scoring averages increase with Harden distributing the basketball.

As mentioned with Lopez and Middleton, the Rockets need a veteran leader on the court. Harden is a player who fits that role without question. Although nothing is guaranteed and Harden may opt to play elsewhere, the Rockets must pursue him in free agency.