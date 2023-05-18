The Houston Rockets should have an exciting summer.

Armed with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Rockets will choose from an assortment of lottery picks with star potential.

Overtime Elite guard Amen Thompson, an explosive athlete and intuitive playmakers that didn’t play against an ideal level of competition heading into the draft, appears to be the current fan favorite at No. 4. However, while one of the Thompson Twins could be the Rockets’ top selection in the NBA Draft, the Rockets’ rumored interest in adding veteran stars lends credence to the belief that Houston would have interest in trading the pick.

In that case, there are a number of teams that will be interested in making a deal with the Rockets. A few of which that could make a truly compelling case for why Houston should trade them the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

3 best trades for Rockets using No. 4 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

LaMelo Ball has yet to be discussed as a serious candidate to be moved but with only one season remaining on his contract, the Charlotte Hornets may be open to moving Ball in the right deal. Especially if, for whatever reason, the San Antonio Spurs are open to trading the No. 1 overall pick. In such a scenario, the Hornets holding the No. 2 and No. 4 would come in handy.

Ball, one of the best facilitators in the league, is an elite point guard at 6-foot-7 and would create a fun duo with Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green. Both capable of stretching the defense out to four-point range and making opponents pay for not protecting the rim in the halfcourt or in transition, its interesting to think that Ball fits Green as a person as much as he fits beside him on the hardwood.

With Ball bringing Hollywood to Houston, he and Ball can stake their claim as one of the best duos in the NBA for years to come. Their ability to do so while improving the franchise’s visibility, making the Rockets a must-see team with multiple games on the national television schedule, only increases his value to the organization. While Rockets head coach Ime Udoka should bring the best out of Ball (and Green) defensively, the only question is Ball’s durability, with the 21-year-old only playing two seasons worth of games in 3-year career.

The best trade between the Rockets and the Hornets could see Houston sending Kevin Porter Jr., Jae’Sean Tate, and the No. 4 pick to Charlotte in exchange for LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward and a future first-round pick.

While Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason had an underrated impact for the team last year, with his two-way ability leading to him being selected to an All-Rookie team. However, at this point in their respective careers, Toronto Raptors forward is simply the more proven player on both ends of the floor.

One of the most versatile defenders in the league, Anunoby is routinely tasked with guarding the opponent’s best perimeter player. He does particularly well in that role as well, with his blend of strength, athleticism, basketball IQ, anticipation, confidence and grit leading to a 2022-23 All-Defensive selection and a league-leading 1.9 steals per game.

Offensively, Anunoby hasn’t yet progressed to the point where he’s a 20-point scorer. Nonetheless, averaging 16.6 points per game on 46.6 percent shooting from the field and 38.2 percent from 3-point range over the past three seasons, OG would undoubtedly come to Houston as their most lethal scorer at small forward.

The best part of the trade is that the Rockets may be able to get away with keeping all of their core players and simply adding to it, as Anunoby isn’t ranked high enough to justify surrendering much more than the No. 4 pick.

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown is a player that has, will and should continue to be linked to the Houston Rockets throughout the 2023 offseason. Especially with the Houston Rockets missing out on the No. 1 overall pick and the chance to draft Metropolitans 92 power forward Victor Wembanyama.

With that in mind, the Rockets using the No. 4 pick to pair Jalen Green with an established star in Brown would give Houston one of the best scoring duos in the NBA. It would likely be more complex than a straight player-for-player trade, given what would potentially be an awkward fit between Green, Brown, and combo guard Kevin Porter Jr.

However, by trading Porter, the No. 4 pick and two additional first-round picks to the Celtics in exchange for Brown and point guard Derrick White, the Rockets should avoid any positional logjams. White, a 2022-23 All-Defensive selection, will help Houston thrive as a defensive group under Ime Udoka while approaching the game with the mindset of a true facilitator.

A starting lineup of White, Green, Brown, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun may not win the championship their first season together, but they will be a playoff contender. More importantly, they’ll have the type of promise that attracts potential free agent targets, especially in a city like Houston and with a head coach that players love.