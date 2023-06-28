The Houston Rockets made significant moves in the 2023 NBA Draft. They acquired two promising rookies in Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore. These additions are expected to bring much-needed athleticism to the team. While the Rockets' draft choices received positive feedback overall, there is a question that casts a shadow over their endeavors. This article delves into the Rockets' draft strategy, explores their standout picks, and examines the potential consequences of this potential mistake.

Remember that despite the positive reception surrounding the Rockets' draft choices, there remains a question that lingers over their endeavors. While their selections received acclaim, the potential mistake lies in the uncertainty surrounding their draft strategy and the possibilities they might have missed out on.

Promising Picks

First, let's break down the Rockets' picks. Amen Thompson emerges as a standout selection for the Rockets. Hailing from Overtime Elite, Thompson had already showcased his abilities and garnered attention with his remarkable athleticism and scoring prowess. The Rockets recognized his potential as a game-changer, possessing the agility and explosiveness to attack the rim and create scoring opportunities. His speed, agility, and ability to finish at the rim, make Thompson a dynamic playmaker who could contribute immediately.

On the other hand, Cam Whitmore brings a unique skill set and versatility to the Rockets' roster. As a forward who had honed his skills at Villanova, Whitmore displays promising potential as a multifaceted player. His ability to guard multiple positions and provide energy on the defensive end adds depth and flexibility to the Rockets' lineup.

Take note that the Rockets' selections in the 2023 NBA Draft garnered significant praise and positive evaluations from various sources. This reinforced the notion that they made commendable choices to strengthen their roster. We even gave them high grades for their decision to pick Thompson and Whitmore. They surely bolstered their youthful and athletic lineup even further.

That said, could the Rockets have done more on draft night?

"I always grew up watching basketball. I had [NBA] League Pass every year, it's a little overpriced but—" Rockets 4th overall pick Amen Thompson 😅 (via @KHOU)pic.twitter.com/Y1SDUPGxlf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 26, 2023

The Rockets Missed Out?

Let's dive into the Rockets' draft strategy to gain a deeper understanding of their decision-making process. Leading up to the draft, the Rockets actively explored trade possibilities to potentially move up from their No. 20 pick. They recognized the value of acquiring a higher position to secure a player they had targeted, aiming to make a substantial impact on their roster. However, despite their efforts, the team encountered challenges in striking a deal. They ultimately missed out on moving up. This left them without the desired trade outcome. This missed opportunity potentially deprived the Rockets of adding a player who could have been a perfect fit for their vision of the team's future.

Furthermore, the Rockets were unable to secure either Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller. Both were widely regarded among the high-upside prospects in the draft. However, they managed to salvage their draft to some extent by making an astute selection with the No. 4 pick. The Rockets chose Amen Thompson, whose exceptional skills and potential offered a silver lining for the Rockets.

Still, had the Rockets moved up, maybe they would have added someone like Jarace Walker or even Taylor Hendricks to their roster. It seems like they may have more upside than Whitmore.

Overall, the Rockets' draft choices garnered overwhelmingly positive feedback from experts and analysts. Their picks can position them as a team on the rise in the Western Conference. The recognition and high draft grades bestowed upon the Rockets validate the belief that their selections in the 2023 NBA Draft were both strategic and beneficial. This promises a pretty solid foundation for future success.

Looking Ahead

After a disappointing 2022-2023 NBA season with one of the league's worst records, the Rockets are eager to turn things around. Armed with the No. 4 and No. 20 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, the team made calculated choices by selecting Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore. We expect both of them to bring athleticism and attacking prowess to the Rockets. However, for the team to regain competitiveness, it becomes crucial to consolidate their young talent and acquire seasoned veterans. Additionally, bolstering their rim protection should be a priority. Led by Jalen Green, last season's leading scorer, the Rockets look to make significant strides under the guidance of new head coach Ime Udoka.

Now, while the Rockets' draft choices earned praise, failing to secure targeted trades and missing out on highly touted prospects looms over their otherwise positive endeavors. Now they must make more careful adjustments and strategic moves in free agency to shore up their depth chart. Only time will tell if the Rockets can leave their bottom-dwelling days behind and soar toward a more promising future in the upcoming season.