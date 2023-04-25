The Houston Rockets are going to be making splashes this offseason, that’s for sure.

With 10-time All-Star James Harden linked to the Rockets in yet another report, rumblings that they could have interest in Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, and Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson on their free agent target list as well, it’s seeming like the Rockets are trying to be turn the corner as a franchise.

Especially after hiring former Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who transformed an underperforming Celtics club into the Eastern Conference Champions amid a run to the 2022 NBA Finals.

However, while the Rockets are rightly trying to maximize their ability to win championships while having a talented young core under contract, there is a potential pitfall that they must avoid.

The pursual of Harden.

3 reasons why James Harden isn’t the right fit for Rockets

His Achilles

James Harden’s injury history isn’t the worst, to be frank.

Playing in at least 70 games per season, Harden actually began his career as one of the most durable players in the NBA. Nonetheless, Father Time really is undefeated, especially amongst high usage players like Harden and others.

That’s why him admitting he sustained an Achilles injury that’s been bothering him for months, without any knowledge of how it happened and still playing on it, is especially concerning.

Achilles injuries have prematurely — or effectively, at least — ended the NBA careers of multiple stars: DeMarcus Cousins, Kobe Bryant, Chauncey Billups.

Ironically, on the other end of the spectrum is his former teammate Kevin Durant, who suffered a ruptured Achilles in 2019 and has obviously remained one of the best players in the NBA. However, it’s still concerning.

Harden may play well next season, perhaps even for a couple of seasons.

But for how long?

Age

At 33-years-old, Harden simply doesn’t fit the Houston Rockets’ timeline. In fact, Harden will be turning 34-years-old before next season starts.

This is less about him experiencing a drop-off in his production because his game has long been based more on skill and manipulation than athletic ability.

However, it’s unlikely that the Rockets are going to be competing for championships any time soon. Furthermore, it’s well-known that veteran players get frustrated on losing teams (and understandably so). Considering that one of the reasons James Harden wanted to be traded from the Rockets in the 2020-21 season was his dissatisfaction about where they were as a franchise, it’s difficult to see the situation being much different this time around.

His age should actually be seen as a positive because of his experience and potential leadership.

It’s just not one in this case.

Impact On Jalen Green

Remember James Harden’s Achilles?

This is not about how Harden might affect Jalen Green’s on-court development, because he would help Green improve his court vision and nascent playmaking ability. However, when talking specifically about Green, his off-court habits could negatively impact a college-aged guy that needs the right guidance and mentors around him.

Because his other Achilles is off-court, and with Ime Udoka — fired by the Boston Celtics for having an improper relationship with a woman within the organization — now coaching the Houston Rockets, the Rockets might be playing with fire. Not to mention that young and impressionable group that could become one of the best in the league could find themselves looking like the Memphis Grizzlies this season, a franchise that’s taken seriously on the court but not off of it.

But back to Green.

Though a cool, calm and collected young guy that certainly enjoys life, he doesn’t need to be constantly surrounded by Houston strippers or rappers like Lil Baby, as entertaining as it would be.

Because while he should have his fun, he needs to be able to focus on his craft the way that Harden himself had when he first joined the Rockets. He really might not get that with Harden.

To that point, Green is the future of the franchise, not Harden.

And it’s the former — his player and personal development — that should be their focus.