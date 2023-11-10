The Houston Rockets continue their in-season tournament schedule against the Pelicans and they may be without Alperen Sengun due to injury.

The Houston Rockets have been a pleasant surprise to the 2023-24 NBA season. They are 4-3 to start the year. In comparison, they did not register their fourth win in the 2022-23 season until their 18th game of the year. The Rockets are set to take on the New Orleans Pelicans as their in-season tournament schedule continues, but they may be without the services of Alperen Sengun due to an injury as per Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle.

Rockets center Alperen Şengün (sprained left ankle) questionable to play against the Pelicans. He turned the ankle in the 1st quarter last night, but stayed in the game. Zion Williamson (personal reasons) is questionable. He has played 4 games against the Rockets in his career. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) November 9, 2023

According to Feigen, Alperen Sengun sustained an ankle injury in the Rockets win against the Los Angles Lakers on Wednesday. He ended up staying in the game but now his status for the Pelicans game on Friday is questionable.

Sengun has been a big part of the Rockets turnaround so far this season. The No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Sengun has established himself as one of the Rockets future building blocks. He's a versatile center who can do multiple things on the court.

This season, he's been putting up career numbers. He's been averaging a career-high 18.3 points per game, 8.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists with splits of 59.8 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 60.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Rockets made a point to get older and add more veteran players in the locker room this offseason. They did so by bringing in Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jeff Green and Reggie Bullock to compliment their already young core. It's possible that this Rockets team makes a run at the play-in tournament.