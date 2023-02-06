Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun reacted to the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that has devastated his home country of Turkey.

“The pain we experience is indescribable,” Sengun Tweeted. “My prayers, my heart is with our citizens who were affected by the earthquake in Kahramanmaraş… R.I.P. to those who lost their lives, I wish a speedy recovery to the injureds.”

The earthquake, which occurred pre-dawn Monday in southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria, has caused more than 2,300 deaths, according to ABC News.

Sengun began his professional basketball career as a teenager in Turkey and was named MVP of the Basketball Super League in 2021 before the Rockets drafted him at No. 16 in the NBA Draft that summer. The 20-year-old is one of Houston’s key building blocks and has been a standout this season with 15.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He has made big strides as a playmaker, averaging more than three assists a night, including a superb dime that will likely have everyone paying a bit closer attention to the 13-40 Rockets.

Fellow countryman, and Philadelphia 76ers guard, Furkan Korkmaz shared his feelings about the natural disaster as well, via Twitter and in his native Turkish.

It translates: “I’m very sorry! The sad news is breaking our hearts, it hurts. My heart is with my beautiful country.”

Alperen Sengun and Korkmaz’s sentiments are undoubtedly being shared by the two countries tragically affected by this natural disaster, as well as people from all across the world. Both Turkey and Syria have declared a state of emergency.

The Rockets host the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Emotions are expected to be high in the Toyota Center.