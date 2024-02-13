Amen Thompson just made NBA history.

The Houston Rockets finally ended a four-game losing skid with a 105-103 victory at home Monday night over the visiting New York Knicks. But there's another drought the team ended, with Houston youngster Amen Thompson becoming just the first rookie in over four decades to amass at least 10 rebounds, five assists, and five steals while shooting over 80 percent from the field in the same contest (h/t Stat Muse).

By the end of the game, Thompson had collected eight points, 13 boards, five assists, five steals, and a 4-for-5 shooting line from the field.

Making the night better for Thompson was the upset win against Jalen Brunson and the Knicks. The game appeared to be headed to overtime until Aaron Holiday got fouled by Brunson while attempting a desperate shot from behind the arc. Holiday was able to sink two of three free-throw tries to give the Rockets the win following a wild ending.

Ausar Thompson is still gaining experience with the Rockets

Thompson is still finding his footing in the pros, but there's certainly plenty of promise in the potential of the 21-year-old forward. He entered the Knicks game averaging 7.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per outing while shooting 50.3 percent from the field. Thompson has yet to develop a reliable outside shot, but that's something he can work on as he gains more experience in the NBA.

Thompson and the Rockets will look to sustain their newfound momentum when they hit the road again for an upcoming showdown versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.