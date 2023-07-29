Former Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks, who has since signed with the Houston Rockets in free agency, has become one of the most hated players in the NBA over the past year or so. Brooks has drawn the ire of fans due to his incessant trash talk, brash nature, and dreadful shot selection.

In fact, even Brooks' fellow countrymen seem to dislike him, as the Rockets wing drew “overrated” chants at the Toronto Pro-Am. But the 27-year old wing won't care one bit, as not only did his team win, he also scored 28 points to lead the way — getting the last laugh over the raucous crowd.

Per ClutchPoints Twitter:

Dillon Brooks gets the "overrated" chant from Toronto Pro-Am Summer League fans. Brooks' team won and he scored 28 points in the win 👀 (via @libaanstar1)pic.twitter.com/agqMAkdBES — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 29, 2023

It's not too big of a stretch to say that amid all of the talk of Dillon Brooks being overrated, the Rockets wing has now become underrated. Sure, Brooks' game is not the most appealing to watch, as his tendency to barf up contested shots from distance (and his inability to make them at an acceptable clip) puts a damper on his elite defensive work.

Perhaps the fans in Toronto are just alluding to Brooks' new contract with the Rockets that would pay him a sum of around $86 million for the next four years, as his production (or lack thereof, especially on offense) could make that contract an albatross sooner than later. But Brooks certainly has it in him to use the fan vitriol to elevate his game. And who knows? Perhaps he gets the last laugh in that regard as well.