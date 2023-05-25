Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The Houston Rockets may not be too good of a basketball team at the moment, but there are no doubts that Jalen Green, the second overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, has a bright future ahead of him. Thus, when Green went live on Instagram not too long ago, some fans implored him not to pull a Ja Morant, for it might prove damaging to his reputation and future as an NBA star.

But not to worry Rockets fans, for that does not appear to be within the realm of possibility.

During Jalen Green’s most recent Instagram live, many fans were commenting, telling the Rockets guard not to “pull a gun out” like Ja Morant did, which has landed the Memphis Grizzlies guard in some hot water with NBA officials. Green then assuaged fans’ concerns in a hurry, laughing at the notion that he’d ever pull off something similar.

“Everybody’s commenting, ‘Don’t pull no pistol out,'” Green said, laughing. “I don’t got no gun.”

The growing concern over NBA stars’ social media behavior is understandable, given the influence they have on the next generation of basketball players. The ubiquity and accessibility of social media makes it easy for players to do as they please. So for Jalen Green to react this way to the possibility of doing something similar to Ja Morant should be some cause for relief for members of the Rockets front office as well as fans of the franchise.

Nevertheless, here’s to hoping that the Grizzlies star figures out his off-court troubles, not just for the betterment of his playing career, but also for his own emotional and mental welfare. Perhaps it’s not too bad of an idea to take after the young Rockets guard in this situation.