It may be the offseason right now but the Houston Rockets are making the necessary preparations ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. As a matter of fact, they're practice sessions may have gotten a bit too intense, especially when you consider that we're currently right smack in the middle of summer.

Rockets stud Jabari Smith Jr. got into a bit of an accident during a recent practice with his teammates. Apparently, the 20-year-old took a hit to the head that required stitches. Tari Eason was the man responsible for the damage, and Smith did not shy away from calling out his own teammate on a post-practice IG Live feed:

“Tari Eason bucked me,” Smith said. “I gotta go get stitches and sh*t, man. Look at this f***ing hack man.”

“Tari Eason bucked me. I gotta go get stitches and sh*t man, look at this f***ing hack man.” Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. took a shot from fellow Rocket teammate Tari Eason and needed some stitches 😂🤕 (via @jabarismithjr/ IG) pic.twitter.com/j3RcxyiURo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 13, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That looks like it hurt pretty bad. It is unclear how Smith sustained his injury, but what cannot be denied is that he's blaming Eason for the fact that he's now going to have to get stitches on his wound.

While Jabari Smith clearly wasn't in a jovial mood (I mean, who would be after taking a nasty hit to the head?), it doesn't seem like there's any animosity between the two teammates. This is all part of it, and I'm pretty sure this incident will come to pass sooner rather than later.

Whatever the case might be, both Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason will be integral parts of the Rockets' 2023-24 season. They're not exactly going to be title contenders, but Houston fans are hoping for a much better year this time around.