Jabari Smith Jr. of the Houston Rockets has recently been watching the show called “Quarterback” on Netflix, and got brutally honest about the difficulty of the position in a tweet he put out reacting to the show.

“I'm watching quarterback on Netflix… quarterback is definitely the hardest position in ALL of sports. This is crazy 😂” Jabari Smith Jr. wrote on Twitter.

“Quarterback” gives viewers an inside look of what it is like to be an NFL quarterback, featuring Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and Marcus Mariota, who was on the Atlanta Falcons in 2022.

Smith Jr. was convinced by the documentary featuring Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota that quarterback is the hardest position in all of sports. However, he pushed back when someone said that cornerback are the hardest positions to play, saying that point guard is harder to play than cornerback.

Smith Jr. is heading into his second season with the Rockets. His first year was disappointing, but he has a new coach in Ime Udoka taking over for his second season. The Rockets also brought in veterans like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks in free agency.

Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks should be helpful to young players like Smith Jr., Jalen Green and rookies Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore.

The Rockets have a lot of young talent, and they could emerge as a playoff contender in the near future if that young talent does develop and mesh well with the veteran players who signed with the team this offseason.