The Houston Rockets have been going through a season not worth remembering. At 13-44, they have not only the worst record in the Western Conference, but also the worst record in the NBA overall. On Wednesday in the Rockets game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, they received some troubling news as second-year guard Jalen Green suffered an apparent groin injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game as per Danielle Lerner of The Houston Chronicle.

Jalen Green has been one of the most durable players for the Rockets in a season that’s been anything but smooth. Green has only missed four games this season. Overall, Green has been averaging 21.9 points per game, 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists with shooting splits of 41.4 percent shooting from the field, 33.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

While Green and the young Rockets have shown potential and flashes here and there, their youth and inexperience has shown throughout the season as well. Shot selection has been a key issue for this team not just this season. Earlier this season, John Wall spoke out about the lack of culture and accountability he observed with the Rockets.

Green’s efficiency in particular has taken a bit of a dive this season down from the 42.6 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from the three-point line that he shot as a rookie last season. An injury to Green causing him to miss an extended period of time would be a blow to the Rockets who are a desperately trying to build some semblance of an identity.