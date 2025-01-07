The Houston Rockets are set to play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. Jalen Green, who has played a pivotal role in Houston's success so far in the 2024-25 season, is listed on the NBA injury report, however. So is Green playing tonight vs. the Wizards?

Green has played well in 2024-25 for the most part up to this point. He is dealing with a right knee contusion, though. The Rockets are certainly hopeful that the 22-year-old will be available for Tuesday night's game.

Green is averaging 20 points per outing while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc. The 6'4″ guard is also recording per game averages of 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.9 steals per outing.

Here is everything we know about Jalen Green's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Wizards.

Jalen Green's injury status for Rockets-Wizards game

Green is currently listed as questionable due to the aforementioned knee injury.

The Rockets will enter the game with a strong 23-12 record. Meanwhile, the Wizards are just 6-27 overall. Houston is second in the Western Conference and Washington is in last place in the Eastern Conference.

The Rockets, despite playing on the road, could potentially be the favorite regardless of Green's final injury status. Still, Houston would obviously love to have one of their best players available for the game. Every contest matters as the Rockets look to continue climbing the standings in the competitive Western Conference.

It has been a quality campaign for Houston so far. The Rockets have out-played many of their preseason expectations. Green has played a big role without question. He would like to develop more consistency from a scoring standpoint, but there is no denying the fact that Green features a high-ceiling.

When it comes to the question of if Jalen Green is playing tonight vs. the Wizards, though, the answer is maybe.