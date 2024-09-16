The Houston Rockets will have a big decision to make soon on high-flying shooting guard Jalen Green, as he is on tract to become a restricted free agent after the 2024-25 NBA season. Green has his $12.48 million option for the next season picked up by the Rockets, but there are no guarantees beyond that.

Green has already expressed his clear stance on a possible extension with the Rockets during last Saturday's Jalen Green Youth Basketball Camp in Houston.

“For sure,” Green said about his dream of inking a long-term extension deal with the only team he's played for so far in the NBA (h/t Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle).

“My main focus is the season ahead of me with the players that we have, go to the playoffs and go as far as we can. We’re building that team camaraderie, who we are. That’s the main focus right now, and everything will work itself out.”

Green, who is still just 22 years old, appears to be excited over the Rockets' future. Houston won just 42 games in Green's first two seasons in the NBA, but it took a big step forward in the 2023-24 campaign where the franchise went 41-41. It was the Rockets' first .500 or better season since 2019-20, which was also the last time Houston, made the NBA Playoffs.

“We were really just out there playing, getting that team chemistry,” Green said about the season the Rockets just had. “That’s the biggest thing right now, working to get better … all together as a team.”

With the likes of Dillon Brook and Fred VanVleet coming over to Houston, the Rockets had a much more defined identity as a team, and it showed in the way they played.

“We went out last season with a bang,” Green said about Houston's late surge last season. “We’re all on the same page, know what it takes to win. We know what we can do if we play hard. I think we know what we have to do going into this season from the beginning to the end, so hopefully, that leads us into the playoffs.”

During the Rockets' 11-game win streak last March, Green went on quite an unforgettable offensive outburst, as he averaged 30.2 points while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor and 45.5 percent from the 3-point area.

Is an All-Star season ahead for Rockets young star Jalen Green?

Green has yet to earn an All-Star nod after three seasons in the pros, but he certainly has the tools to become one soon. With uncertainty on his next contract, Green can use the 2024-25 season as a prove-it year where he can go all out to convince the Rockets that he's deserving of a massive extension. The Rockets also don't have to rush things with Green, as they can match any offer he could potentially get in the market.

Together with Alperen Sengun and rookie Reed Sheppard, Houston has a young trio that has the potential to deliver a title to H-Town.

It should help Green attain that goal if he improves his offensive efficiency and become a more consistent perimeter scorer just like what he showed the rest of the league back in March. So far in his NBA career, Green has shot just 42.1 percent from the floor and only 33.7 percent from behind the arc. His true-shooting percentage last season was just 54.1%, while his effective field goal percentage was 49.6%.