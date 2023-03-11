The Houston Rockets have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season and are firmly in the mix for the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. Even though they’ve been horrible, they can be exciting to watch with young sensation Jalen Green leading the way. They’ve also drawn headlines recently for the rumored mutual interest in a possible reunion with James Harden in free agency. One piece of the Rockets young core is Kevin Porter Jr.who is set to make his return to the lineup after missing a game with a thigh bruise. Porter has been upgraded on the Rockets injury report to probable for Saturday’s game against the Chicago Bulls as per Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle.

Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr., who missed Thursday's game with a bruise thigh, is probable to play on Saturday against the Bulls. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) March 10, 2023

Kevin Porter Jr.’s upgrade on the Rockets injury report would give the Rockets the other half of their starting backcourt along with Jalen Green. The Rockets have been experimenting with Porter playing point guard. He is in his third season with the Rockets after being selected with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This season, Porter has been averaging a career-high 18.5 points per game, 5.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists with shooting splits of 43.3 percent shooting from the field, 34.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He has started in all 44 games he’s played in.

The growing pains have been apparent with the young core led by Porter and Green. The Rockets are currently 15-51 and possess the second worst record in the NBA behind only the Detroit Pistons.