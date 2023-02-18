Friday, February 17th marks the 60th birthday of the greatest to ever do it. Michael Jordan officially turns into a senior citizen today, and Houston Rockets rookie Jabair Smith Jr. has a savage message for the Chicago Bulls legend.

Smith, who is set to take part in the NBA All-Star weekend’s Rising Stars tournament, just learned about MJ’s recent milestone. The confident 19-year-old was then asked if he believed he could take on the great Michael Jordan in a game of 1-on-1. Smith pretty much scoffed at the question as he gave a brutally honest response:

“How old is he?” Smith asked. “He’s not beating me right now, no. I’m gonna beat him.”

To be fair, Smith sent a birthday greeting to the GOAT upon realizing that today was his special day. The Rockets stud then followed it up with an even more savage statement:

“Happy birthday, MJ,” he continued. “I’m beating you in 1-on-1 right now. For sure. A thousand percent.

“He might make something … He not beating me for sure. If a 60-year-old beat me, I need to hang it up.”

One thing you can say for sure is that Jabari Smith Jr. is not short on confidence. After all, he was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft for a reason. He isn’t exactly a frontrunner for this season’s Rookie of the Year title, but there’s no denying that this young man possesses a ton of untapped potential.

In his mind, Smith has no doubt that he can take on Michael Jordan in a game of 1-on-1 today. He obviously made that abundantly clear. So much so, that he’s even willing to put his career on the line to prove his point.