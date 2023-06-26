Houston Rockets rookie Amen Thompson loves watching the NBA, but you know what he doesn't love? The cost of watching those games in League Pass!

Thompson admitted as much in his introductory presser on Monday. As he expressed his love for watching basketball ever since he was a kid, Thompson couldn't help but take a swipe at the NBA's pricing for its streaming service.

The NBA League pass starts at $14.99, with the premium version at $19.99 per month. That's around $100 to $130 annually, which is definitely not cheap.

“I always grew up watching basketball. I had [NBA] League Pass every year, it's a little overpriced but …” Amen shared, prompting the laughter of reporters in attendance.

Hopefully, Amen Thompson's “joke” teaches Adam Silver and the NBA a lesson about their service. It's just too pricey, and since plenty of kids want to watch games as well, it's just not affordable for that market.

But hey, paying for League Pass shouldn't be a big concern for Amen now, especially with his upcoming NBA contract set to pay him millions. Even better, though, he might not have the need to use it since he's going to live the dream of playing on the biggest basketball stage of all.

Thompson was selected fourth overall by the Rockets in the 2023 NBA Draft. He is expected to be a key part of Houston's young core alongside Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun, so there will be plenty of opportunities for him to make an impact.

From watching NBA games, it's now Amen who's going to be watched by millions of kids aspiring to make it to the big leagues someday.