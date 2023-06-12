The Houston Rockets will reportedly pursue free agent point guard Kyrie Irving this offseason if their top target James Harden decides to stay in Philadelphia.

The Rockets are expected to have a ton of cap space and have the means to pay a superstar like Irving or Harden, but Shannon Sharpe said on Undisputed that the Rockets should be wary of signing Irving given his history with a young core around him.

“Remember last time Kyrie [Irving] had a really young core? That was called the Boston Celtics,” Sharpe said. “It didn't work out very well.”

Irving spent two seasons with the Celtics. Boston reached the Eastern Conference Finals in his first season but Irving did not play in the postseason following a knee injury. He helped the Celtics return to the postseason the following year in 2019 but Boston fell in five games to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round.

Houston indeed does have one of the youngest rosters in the league. Of the 17 players currently on the roster, only five of them are over the age of 24.

The Rockets may feel like they have a legitimate chance at signing Irving that includes more than just the salary they have at their disposal. New Rockets head coach Ime Udoka was an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2020-2021 season while Irving was on the team.

Kyrie Irving's free agency is already one of the most anticipated storylines of the NBA offseason. If he were to go to the Rockets, it would likely come as a shock to NBA fans across the world.