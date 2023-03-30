The Houston Rockets haven’t been in the news much this season, up until this week that is. Rockets coach Stephen Silas was in the headlines Tuesday after Brian Windhorst posted a story about Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. In the story, Windhorst included the following anecdote.

“At one point, (Stephen) Silas broke down in tears after a game because he felt he couldn’t reach his players.”

Later on Tuesday, Windhorst took back the statement, citing it was inaccurate.

“I regretfully made a mistake in today’s story about Stephen Silas breaking down in tears after a game this season,” Windhorst said in a tweet. “It was inaccurate, I confused details from an emotional news conference in 2021.”

Wednesday it was Silas’ turn to set the record straight. In a radio interview, Silas said, “Once it’s out, you can’t just have a tweet, and everything’s good. It’s just not good reporting on his part.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Silas also said that he was disappointed in “that blatant untruth” being included in the article and that he feels he has a good relationship with his players.

“If you ask any of the players if I have a good relationship with them or not, each guy would be like, ‘We love Coach.’ That’s one of the things I’m proud of,” Silas said.

The Rockets are in the midst of one of the worst seasons in franchise history, entering Wednesday’s action with the worst record in the Western Conference. Perhaps this situation could have a positive impact on Rockets players, who could rally around their head coach.

While it’s good that Windhorst addressed the inaccuracies of his story, the mistake is still a bad mark on his reputation. Coaches and players alike may see this as a good enough reason to break ties with Windhorst in the hopes that they will avoid a similar situation.